Kamala Harris: Biden Strengthens NATO, While Trump Makes America Weak

Vice President Kamala Harris gave a barn burner of a speech in which she said we can’t count on Trump to keep Americans safe, pointing out that President Joe Biden strengthens NATO, while ex-president Donald Trump embraces Putin and makes America weak.

“Understand as Trump bows down to dictators, he makes America weak and that is disqualifying,” the Vice President said while at James B. Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina on Thursday.

Watch:

VP: Understand as Trump bows down to dictators, he makes America weak and that is disqualifying for someone who wants to be commander-in-chief of the United States of America pic.twitter.com/n55nBCgLfn — Acyn (@Acyn) July 11, 2024

Harris hit on the fact that isn’t covered by the legacy media, which is that we can’t trust Trump to keep us safe:

We simply know, we cannot count on Donald Trump to help keep America and Americans safe, not your home and not on the world stage, and yes, I am also talking then about national security.

The Vice President uplifted embattled President Joe Biden, pointing to his global democracy-impacting support for NATO:

This week, our President, Joe Biden is hosting more than 30 global leaders in Washington, DC for the NATO Summit.

Now, NATO is the greatest military alliance the world has ever known, and thanks to our President, Joe Biden, thanks to Joe Biden, if there is one single person who deserves credit in the world for strengthening NATO, making it stronger, making it more united and more effective, that is Joe Biden. That is Joe Biden.

While it might be easy to dismiss this as his partner the VP talking, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Biden is in “really good form” and the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said it was very clear from Biden’s speech two days ago that the U.S. was in the driving seat when it comes to security and will continue to lead the world. French President Macron said when asked by a reporter about his impression of the U.S. President, “I don’t understand your question about President Biden. He is my counterpart. He is the President of the United States and we are happy to have him as the President of the United States.”

Jake Sullivan saying (per foreign policy reporter Laura Rozen), “What I have heard as they went around the table yesterday, at the North Atlantic Council session just with the NATO allies, was a drumbeat of praise for the United States, but also for President Biden personally, for what he’s done to strengthen NATO, especially as president, but also over the course of his entire career. Leaders really made a point of reinforcing their gratitude to him on that.”

Harris pointed out that because of Biden, we are standing up to dictator Putin and keeping Americans safe, while convicted felon Donald Trump has embraced Putin.



Joe Biden, having made it more effective and together with our allies around the globe, we are standing up to the dictator Putin all to ensure America is strong and Americans are safe.

On the other hand, watch as Donald Trump has embraced Putin, watch that it’s not just happening today. It’s been happening as Trump threatened to abandon NATO and encouraged Putin to invade our allies.

Harris called Trump’s appeasement and weakness before Putin “disqualifying”:

He even said, I’m gonna quote him now and forgive the use of the word, but said: Russia can do ‘whatever the hell they want.’

And he wants to be the President of the United States.

And understand as Trump bows down to dictators, he makes America weak, and that is disqualifying for someone who wants to make Commander in Chief of the United States of America.

That is disqualifying.

The Vice President is correct, Donald Trump said in February of this year that he would encourage Russia to do “whatever the hell they want.”

During the President’s meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, he announced a significant new $225 million aid package, which includes a Patriot missile system, munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, and more to help Ukraine fend off Russia’s ongoing war of aggression and expansionism.

Kamala Harris has taken on the doubters and the wafflers in this speech, and has highlighted the clear and obvious threat Donald Trump poses to our national security and safety.