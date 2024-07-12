Joe Biden speaks at a rally in Detroit.

Joe Biden Might Have Just Saved America

In a week that has been an epic political comeback Joe Biden got even stronger while chopping down Donald Trump and laying out his second term agenda in Detroit.

The tone was set by Rev. Cindy Rudolph who introduced Biden and told the President that there were more people with the President than against him:

Biden addressed the media speculation about him potentially dropping out, “There’s been a lot of speculation lately, what is Joe Biden going to do? Is he going to stay in the race? Is he going to drop out? I am running and we are going to win!”

Video:

Biden even brought the jokes:

Most importantly, Democratic elites and pundits have been criticizing Biden his second term agenda, so he got into it:

Biden also tore into Project 2025:

The campaign speech was Biden’s third speaking of the day in Michigan. The President was speaking without a teleprompter, and there were no name mix ups or gaffes.

Looking at Biden’s performance of this week, it is embarrassing that the mainstream press was trying to force him out of the presidential race. The group of Democratic members of Congress and pundits that called for Biden to drop out should be ashamed of themselves.

This Joe Biden is motivated, focused, and looks like a president that can beat Donald Trump in November.

Biden’s revival might have saved more than the Democratic Party. President Biden might have also saved America.

Jason Easley
