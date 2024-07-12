Joe Biden Might Have Just Saved America

In a week that has been an epic political comeback Joe Biden got even stronger while chopping down Donald Trump and laying out his second term agenda in Detroit.

The tone was set by Rev. Cindy Rudolph who introduced Biden and told the President that there were more people with the President than against him:

Rev. Cindy Rudolph introducing Biden in Detroit, "Allow me to paraphrase the biblical prophet Elijah — president Biden, there are far more with you than against you!" pic.twitter.com/OrGAS0Rira — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 12, 2024

Biden addressed the media speculation about him potentially dropping out, “There’s been a lot of speculation lately, what is Joe Biden going to do? Is he going to stay in the race? Is he going to drop out? I am running and we are going to win!”

Biden slays the idea that he will drop out, "There's been a lot of speculation lately, what is Joe Biden going to do? Is he going to stay in the race? Is he going to drop out? I am running and we are going to win!" pic.twitter.com/3xpF5qQ20z — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 12, 2024

Biden even brought the jokes:

Biden is smashing Trump with humor in Detroit, "y. He would rather be electrocuted than eaten by a shark. That whole thing, remember that? Poor Donald, he can't even watch TV this week because it's shark week." pic.twitter.com/KWL4Xs1Ukn — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 12, 2024

Most importantly, Democratic elites and pundits have been criticizing Biden his second term agenda, so he got into it:

Biden says the first bill of his second term will be to make Roe v. Wade the law of the land. The President goes on to lay out the first 100 days of his second term. pic.twitter.com/C8xB6sMaji — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 12, 2024

Biden also tore into Project 2025:

Biden unloads on Project 2025, "Project 2025 is run and paid for by Trump people. His top policy people. His campaign press secretary, his personal bag man in the White House. The biggest funders and more. It was a project built for Trump." pic.twitter.com/FjzeekmBxt — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 12, 2024

The campaign speech was Biden’s third speaking of the day in Michigan. The President was speaking without a teleprompter, and there were no name mix ups or gaffes.

Looking at Biden’s performance of this week, it is embarrassing that the mainstream press was trying to force him out of the presidential race. The group of Democratic members of Congress and pundits that called for Biden to drop out should be ashamed of themselves.

This Joe Biden is motivated, focused, and looks like a president that can beat Donald Trump in November.

Biden’s revival might have saved more than the Democratic Party. President Biden might have also saved America.