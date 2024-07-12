Ruby Freeman And Shaye Moss Are Coming For Rudy Giuliani’s Homes After Judge Tosses Bankruptcy Case

Rudy Giuliani’s assets can now be seized and sold after a judged tossed his bankruptcy case, and Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss plan to put a lien on Giuliani’s properties.

CNN reported:

Giuliani – once Time magazine’s Person of the Year and a fixture in New York society – says he is now worth about $10.6 million, with nearly all of that wealth in the value of two apartments he owns, in New York City and in Palm Beach, Florida.

Moss and Freeman plan to seek liens on those properties in the coming days, according to their lawyers.

Giuliani’s attorneys have indicated he plans to appeal the defamation jury verdict in favor of Moss and Freeman and that he may fight them in state court on any liens they seek.

In addition to the $6 million, three-bedroom co-op apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and the $3.5 million condo on the Intracoastal Waterway in Florida.

Rudy Giuliani’s life is ruined because he chose to both work and lie for Donald Trump. It is by now a very familiar story. Anyone who associated with Donald Trump ends up in prison or ruined. No one should feel sympathy for Giuliani because he made the decision to work for Trump. No one forced Giuliani to lie about and defame Freeman and Moss.

As Republicans are preparing for their convention where they will nominate Donald Trump for a third time, they would be wise to look at what has happened to Giuliani. Associating with Trump never ends well. Republicans are riding high after the presidential debate and thinking that they have got the election won, but when it comes to the ex-president, there are no winners, only degrees of ruin and loss.