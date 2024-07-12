Trump May Have Committed A Treasonous Act With Secret Deal With Putin To Defund Ukraine

Authoritarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban implicated Trump in a violation of the Logan Act by repeating that Trump told Putin that he will cut off funding for Ukraine if he returns to the White House.

Video of Orban with subtitles:

Make no mistake about it: if Trump goes back to the Oval Office, he’ll hand over Ukraine to Putin on a silver platter.pic.twitter.com/v1TZf1bDKw — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 12, 2024

Orban says in the video above that Trump promised Putin that if he returns to the White House, the United States won’t give another penny to Ukraine for the war. If Trump made such a promise, he would be in criminal violation of the Logan Act.

The Logan Act states:

Any citizen of the United States, wherever he may be, who, without authority of the United States, directly or indirectly commences or carries on any correspondence or intercourse with any foreign government or any officer or agent thereof, with intent to influence the measures or conduct of any foreign government or of any officer or agent thereof, in relation to any disputes or controversies with the United States, or to defeat the measures of the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both.

This section shall not abridge the right of a citizen to apply, himself or his agent, to any foreign government or the agents thereof for redress of any injury which he may have sustained from such government or any of its agents or subjects.

If Trump cut a deal with Putin, he broke the law (again).

Trump is making deals with dictators to sabotage democracy, which is one of the main reasons that the American people must stand up and not allow him to return to the White House.