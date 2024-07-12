When He Needed Them Most, Detroit Was There For Biden

From the moment that he was greeted with chants of “don’t you quit” through his entire speech, Detroit showed up big for Joe Biden.

The don’t you quit chants:

The Detroit audience's chants of "don't you quit" were more important than many people realize. pic.twitter.com/pMitNNZxQA — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 13, 2024

The crowd in Detroit wasn’t one that needed to be reassured about Joe Biden. The crowd was there to reassure the Democratic Party about Joe Biden.

Biden’s speech was perhaps his strongest stump speech of the entire campaign, but the crowd played an equally large role. This was a crowd, not of anxious white DC elite Democrats, but the audience was made up of the sort of voters who are the heart, soul, and the backbone of the Democratic Party.

The people weren’t there to boost Joe Biden’s spirts, or to give him love.

There was a message being sent that if Democrats try to take away their nominee, the nominee that they voted for, there will be hell to pay.

These people voted for Joe Biden. They still believe in Joe Biden, and no one is going to force Joe Biden out of this race against his will.

The people in Detroit didn’t come out to see Joe Biden because they needed to be convinced of anything.

When Joe Biden needed them most, thousands of Detroit residents showed up to have his back.

There message of don’t you quit was a loud kick in the pants to nervous mostly white Democrats.