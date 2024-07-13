Biden Tries To Unify The Nation After Trump Rally Shooting As Republicans Lose Their Minds

President Biden addressed the nation after the shooting at Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally and denounced political violence while calling for national unity.

The President said:

Thoroughly briefed by all the federal agencies in the situation based on what we know now. I have tried to get ahold of Donald. He is with his doctors. Apparently, he is doing well. I plan on talking to him shortly. I hope. When I get back to the telephone. Look. There is no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick. It’s sick. It is one of the reasons we have to unite this country. We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this. And so I want to thank the Secret Service and all the agency including the state agencies that have engaged in making sure that the people, we have more detail to come relative to the other people may be injured in the audience. I don’t have all that detail. We’ll make that available to you. I may be able to come back a little later tonight. The bottom line is the Trump rally, the rally he should have conducted peacefully without any problem.

But the idea, the idea there is political violence and violence in America like this is just unheard of. Just not appropriate. And everybody, everybody must condemn it. Everybody. I’ll keep you informed and if I am able to speak to Donald, I will let you know that as well. But so far, it appears he is doing well. Number one. Number two, that they are thoroughly investigating whatever happened to anyone else in the audience. We have some reports but not final reports and every agency in the federal government and I’m going back to my phone to speak with the federal agencies being put together again to give me an updated briefing. Has anything happened. They are learning more the next couple of hours so thank you very much, and I hope I get to speak to him night and I will get back to you if I do.

Video:

President Biden is doing what a president is supposed to do in these situations. The President is calling for unity and attempting to lower the temperature. Meanwhile, Republicans are blaming President Biden and calling for his arrest. Republicans are demonstrating that even the attempted shooting of their own leader is not enough to stop them from playing partisan political games and joining with the rest of the country.