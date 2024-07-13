House Republican Demands That Biden Be Criminally Charged For Attempted Trump Assassination

Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) claimed that Biden ordered Trump assassinated, and demanded that the Butler County, PA DA criminally charge Joe Biden for trying to assassinate Trump.

Rep. Collins posted on his personal account on X:

Joe Biden sent the orders.

The Republican District Attorney in Butler County, PA, should immediately file charges against Joseph R. Biden for inciting an assassination.

There is no confirmation that what happened at the fairgrounds was shots fired.

Biden of course did not order Trump to be shot.

This is an example of the sort of insanity that the nation in for from MAGA in the coming days.

If anyone did try to shoot Trump, he is the one who has helped to create a hyperpartisan and violent political environment. Joe Biden is not going to be criminally charged, because the President Of The United States did nothing wrong.

The Collins comments are the latest example of Republicans being unable to decide if Biden is a senile old man who can barely stand up or a ruthless president targeting his enemies. The idea that Joe Biden would order harm to Donald Trump is nonsense. Mike Collins knows better and if he doesn’t, he is unfit to serve in the House.