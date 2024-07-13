J.D. Vance Hits A New Low By Blaming Biden For Trump Shooting

Sen. J.D. Vance’s statement on the Trump rally shooting was a new low, even by the already low standards that he has established for himself.

Sen. Vance posted:

Today is not just some isolated incident. The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump’s attempted assassination.

It is still unknown who the shooter was if they had any political motivation, or why they did what they did.

None of this stopped J.D. Vance from blaming President Biden, who had never said that Trump needed to be stopped at all costs. Biden’s point has always been that Trump must be defeated democratically at the ballot box. The only way to beat Trump’s authoritarianism is with democracy.

Republicans are showing that they are the reason why the nation is polarized. President Biden is trying to unify the nation, while Republicans have turned the rally shooting into a partisan political issue.

It looks like Vance is trying to use the shooting that killed one person and wounded another as an opportunity to secure the VP slot on Trump’s ticket.

America doesn’t need political opportunists like J.D. Vance further dividing the country for his political gain.