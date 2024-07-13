The New York Times Has Failed To Oust Joe Biden

The New York Times has been campaigning relentlessly to get Biden off of the Democratic ticket since the presidential debate, but they have failed, so now the paper is moving the goalposts.

After Biden gave the best speech of his presidential campaign so far in Detroit, The New York Times described it as, “Mr. Biden rallied with thousands of cheering, chanting supporters in Detroit, rejecting calls for him to end his re-election campaign, painting Mr. Trump as a convicted criminal, a rapist and a cheater, and attacking the news media for what he said was an insufficient focus on his rival’s misdeeds. It was an energetic performance, but it remains to be seen if Mr. Biden can campaign with that kind of vigor through November, or if he can convince supporters that he can lead for another four years.”

Biden didn’t paint Trump as anything, President Biden told the factual truth that courts have determined that Trump is a convicted felon, rapist, and was found to have committed a massive level of business fraud.

The last line of the Times post is interesting. The New York Times has gone from Biden must go right now to Biden must maintain the same energy level he showed in Detroit through November. The changing standard of The Times means that President Biden has won.

Before his NATO press conference, there were reports that 40 House Democrats were going to break with Biden and call for him to step aside. Those 40 Democrats never materialized. The mainstream media kept telling the country that the dam was going to break on the President this week, but it didn’t happen.

If Biden has another strong unedited performance during his primetime special with NBC News’s Lester Holt on Monday, the media created Biden must go story will be ended.

It should not be forgotten that The New York Times tried to get the President to step aside and they failed.