Project 2025 Leader Admits On Tape That Trump Is Lying To The American People

Project 2025 leader Kevin Roberts said that they know Trump is lying to America about Project 2025 as a tactical political decision.

Video:

Unearthed audio: Project 2025 leader Kevin Roberts says Trump is purposefully lying to America by claiming he doesn’t know who is behind Project 2025: “He's making a political tactical decision” https://t.co/Xqhtu76eZx pic.twitter.com/205RZAn1yP — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 12, 2024

Roberts makes it clear in the audio above that Project 2025 is Trump’s platform, but they know that Trump can’t say that out loud or he will lose support with voters, so the ex-president has to pretend that he doesn’t know who is behind the democracy shattering platform to destroy freedom.

Project 2025 is absolutely toxic for Trump and the Republican Party. The plan involves mass deportations of legal immigrants, banning abortion and IVF without an act of Congress, getting rid of civil rights protections and New Deal era programs that includes Social Security.

The plan which is over 900 pages long would be a disaster for the country, which is why Biden and the Democrats are campaigning on it, as Trump tries to distance himself.

Once the Biden age hysteria dies down, Democrats will look to put Project 2025 front and center. The corporate media will likely give it scant coverage, but it could still end up being a motivating issue in the campaign especially after the leader of the project so willingly connected Trump to it.