Secret Service Investigating Potential Shots Fired At Trump

The Secret Service has announced that they are investigating an incident at Trump’s rally in Butler, PA.

The spokesman for the Secret Service posted, “An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.”

While Trump was ranting about immigration, just after he asked permission to stop using his teleprompter, shots rang out, and the former president grabbed the side of his head.

Video:

Here is the moment when shots were fired at the Trump rally.

In an election year, that has been tense and contentious in every way, the last thing the country needed was some person potentially trying to shoot one of the candidate.

This behavior is not democracy.

Yes, Trump is trying to destroy democracy, but it is undemocratic to respond to those attempts with political violence.

The way to respond to anti-democracy politicians like Donald Trump is to beat them at the ballot box.

What happened in Butler shouldn’t happen to anyone in a democracy, even Donald Trump.