Trump Rushed Off Stage After Shots Fired At Him During Pennsylvania Rally

Donald Trump was speaking at a campaign rally in Butler, PA when shots rang out and Trump was rushed off the stage by Secret Service.

Video:

Here is the moment when shots were fired at the Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/wEPNhMA9O0 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 13, 2024

If these were shots that were fired, it is not surprising. Violence is not the answer, but Donald Trump has trafficked in extremism, partisan division and violent imagery for a decade.

We still do not know if these were shots that were fired, but as someone who grew and lived near the venue where Trump staged his rally, I can tell you that it a security nightmare. The venue is literally giant fairground surrounded by empty space and pasture.

If somebody with bad intentions wanted to harm a speaker, keeping that area secure would be difficult at best.

It is difficult to feel any sympathy for Donald Trump, but democracies to engage in political violence. The fact that Trump engaged in political violence on 1/6 does not give anyone else the right to do the same.

Trump will probably try to play the victim, and fundraising emails are probably being prepared and sent right now, but don’t be surprised if Trump uses this as an excuse to not campaign anymore.

Donald Trump was barely campaigning one day a week before, Don’t be surprised if the laziest president turned laziest candidate in history completely stops holding campaign events.