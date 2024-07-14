Biden Debunks MAGA Claim That Trump Was Denied Extra Security

President Biden told the nation that he has always personally authorized that Trump, as a former president and the Republican nominee, has the highest level of security.

President Biden said during Sunday afternoon remarks:



Here’s what we’re going to do. First, Mr. Trump is a former president and nominee of the Republican Party already receives a heightened level of security and I have been consistent in my direction of the secret service to provide him with every resource capability and protective measure necessary to ensure his continued safety.

Second, I have directed the head of the Secret Service to review all security measures for the all security measures for the Republican National Convention which is scheduled to start tomorrow. And third, I’ve directed an independent review of the national security at yesterday’s rally to assess exactly what happened and we’ll share the results of that independent review with the American people as well. And finally, I’ll be speaking more about this tonight at a greater length from the Oval Office. We must unite as one nation. We must unite as one nation.

Video:

Biden did not deny Trump additional security. Donald Trump already has the highest level of security. The problem came from the venue choice and a some sort of potential communication issue among security. It has nothing to do with President Biden.

The kneejerk Republican reaction is to make everything partisan and political, but this is not Biden’s fault. The nation should look at the guy who normalized political violence instead of Joe Biden.