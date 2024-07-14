Obama Birther Melania Trump Now Wants National Unity

In a statement, Melania Trump called for the nation to unify, even though she along with her husband have spent years dividing the country.

The former absentee first lady said in a statement:

A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald’s passion — his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration,” she said. “The core facets of my husband’s life — his human side — were buried below the political machine. Donald, the generous and carrying man who I have been through the best of times and the worst of times.

When the time comes to look beyond the left and the right, beyond the red and the blue, we all come from families with the passion to fight for a better life together, while we are here, in this earthy realm.

Dawn is here again. Let us reunite. Now.

Melania Trump, who hasn’t shown up at any of her husband’s court dates or presidential debates in 2024, now wants the nation to believe that she adores her husband.

Seeing Melania Trump rush to her husband’s side after he was hit with teleprompter glass was so great. Oh, wait. That never happened because she wasn’t at the rally. Melania Trump doesn’t attend her husband’s campaign events.

Melania Trump spread the birther conspiracy and worked hand in hand to divide the country, so she should not expect the nation to line up in a show of unity because somebody predictably took a shot at her divider-in-chief husband.

No political candidate or supporter deserves to be the victim of violence, but to expect America to ignore everything that the Trumps have done to create the current political climate is asking too much.