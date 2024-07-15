Biden Campaign Wastes No Time Hammering J.D. Vance

In a call with reporters, the Biden campaign quickly hammered J.D. Vance for his support of Project 2025 and his willingness to be Trump’s criminal lapdog.

Biden-Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon told PoliticusUSA during a call with reporters:

I would say certainly there’s nowhere where there’s a greater start more stark contrast between these two competing visions than with this pick as vice president for Donald Trump’s ticket, clearly Vance one Trump’s veep stakes by passing his MAGA litmus test with flying colors.

He picked a Trump pick JD Vance as his running mate because he will do what Mike Pence wouldn’t on January 6th. Bend over backwards to enable Trump and his extreme MAGA agenda, even if it means breaking the law and certainly no matter the harm to the American people, he’s wholeheartedly endorsed Trump’s, and I guess we’d say Trump’s and Vance’s Project 2025 agenda saying it is full of good ideas.

He’s proudly anti-choice and wants to take women back decades. He supports a nationwide ban on abortion, criticizes exceptions for rape and incest survivors, saying two wrongs don’t make a right, and calling those circumstances inconvenient. He’s railed against the Affordable Care Act and its protections for millions of Americans with pre existing conditions, literally publishing an op-ed in The New York Times opposing it.

And he’s called Social Security and Medicare the biggest roadblocks to any kind of real fiscal sanity. This list could go on and on, but the bottom line is that Trump and now Vance’s Project 2025 would hurt hardworking Americans. And we’ve seen these actions and ideas And in action before and the American people cannot afford another four years.

So with Trump advance now entering the general election, they’re facing off against the Biden-Harris ticket. And I will certainly take that match up any day of the week and twice on Sunday. Because while Trump and Vance have an agenda focused on themselves and their wealthy donor friends, President Biden and Vice President Harris are fighting for the American people.

They’re building the economy from the bottom up and the middle out. They’re focused on lowering costs, defending reproductive freedoms, and making sure that everyone has a chance to live out the American dream. So with Trump’s ticket set, it’s more clear than ever that our rights are Our freedoms and our democracy are on the line.

This November, our campaign will focus on that day in and day out and the contrast that we see as we look at President Biden’s vision for America, one where we save our democracy, protect our rights and freedoms and create opportunity for everyone. And with that contrast front and center. When voters head to the polls this fall and to vote early they’re going to choose President Biden, Vice President Harris over Trump and Vance.

We are confident of that and we’re building a campaign to ensure it.

The Biden campaign couldn’t have picked a better running mate for Trump if they would have chosen Vance themselves. Trump chose an extremist white man with a record of opposing the rights of women, gay and trans Americans, and democracy for us all.

Welcome to the race, J.D. Vance. Your extremism got on the ticket with Donald Trump, but it is going to be used to defeat you and Trump in November.