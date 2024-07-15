Biden Calls Out Pro-Trump Media Bias In Lester Holt Interview

During his interview with NBC’s Lester Holt, President Biden called out the media for not fact-checking Trump’s lies or being concerned about Trump’s age.

Video of Biden pressing Holt on the lack of Trump fact checks:

Biden presses Lester Holt on why the media has covered all of Trump's debate lies. Holt doesn't answer, so Biden points out he's not answering the question. After Holt says we've covered a lot of the issues involved with that debate, Biden says, "No you haven't."

Biden said, “Why don’t you guys ever talk about the 28 lies he told where, where are you on this? Why didn’t the press ever talk about that 28 times? It was confirmed. He lied in that debate. I had a bad, bad night. I wasn’t feeling well at all and I had been without him making I screwed up.”

Holt said, “But I just ask a question because the idea that you may or may not have seen what some of these other folks have seen.”

Biden replied and went back to pressing Holt, “I’d have to say I was there. I was there, by the way. Seriously, you won’t answer the question. But why didn’t the press talk about all the lies he told about that?”

Holt got defensive, “We have reported many of the issues in that debate.”

Biden rejected his claim, “No, you haven’t.”

Biden also hit the media for obsessing over his age when he is only three years older than Trump:

Biden hits back on age, "The idea I'm the old guy, I am. I am old. But I am only three years older than Trump."

The Joe Biden at the Lester Holt interview was combative with the media, combative against Trump, and sending a message to the Democrats who want him to step down.

Biden is confronting the issues that Democrats need to be reassured on head-on, and more importantly, the President is calling out the media for their pro-Trump in the election coverage.