MSNBC Pulls Morning Joe Because They Don’t Want Any Criticism Of Trump

MSNBC did not air Morning Joe on Monday morning because they were afraid that someone on the show would criticize Trump.

CNN reported:

A person familiar with the matter told CNN that the decision was made to avoid a scenario in which one of the show’s stable of two dozen-plus guests might make an inappropriate comment on live television that could be used to assail the program and network as a whole. Given the breaking news nature of the story, the person said, it made more sense to continue airing rolling breaking news coverage in the fraught political moment.

“Given the gravity and complexity of this unfolding story, NBC News, NBC News NOW and MSNBC have remained in rolling breaking news coverage since Saturday evening,” a spokesperson for NBCUniversal News Group said in a statement to CNN. “As we continue to cover this story into the week, the networks will continue to cross simulcast, alternating between NBC News, NBC News NOW and ‘MSNBC Reports,’ so there is one news feed covering this developing situation.

MSNBC censored one of their top-rated flagship programs because they don’t want any criticism of Donald Trump right now.

Sarah Jones and I just published a podcast talking about corporate media and the false progressive branding that they use to deceive viewers when all the corporate networks care about is profits.

Listen to the podcast:

Whether it is MSNBC CNN, or Fox News, any corporate news entity doesn’t have a political view. They only care about profits. Any political view that they claim to embrace is nothing more than branding.

Monday would have been a perfect opportunity to talk about Donald Trump’s history of violent rhetoric and calls for violence. Morning Joe could have discussed the role that Republicans have played in spreading partisan division and calls for violence.

Instead, MSNBC got none of that. The corporate media is failing democracy, and MSNBC’s decision to pull Morning Joe is a textbook example of their true priorities.