Trump Appears To Have Picked Tucker Carlson Clone And Putin Fan J.D. Vance As His Running Mate

Sen. J.D. Vance is on his way to the Republican convention, which is fueling speculation that he is choice to be Trump’s running mate.

🚨BREAKING: JD Vance was spotted departing his Ohio home with a motorcade to the RNC. It Looks like Trump picked Putin’s favorite senator as his running mate. Never Trump. pic.twitter.com/MykL4fhlNR — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 15, 2024

Trump appears to have picked the same J.D. Vance that echoes Putin talking points, and is opposed to democracy in Ukraine. The same J.D. Vance who last weekend blamed Joe Biden for the shooting carried out by a Republican at the Trump rally.

If Vance is the pick, it is a sign that Trump has no interest in national unity, and is instead going hard far authoritarian right.

The media needs to stop handling Trump with kid gloves because he cut his ear on a piece of glass from his teleprompter when somebody tried to take a shot at him.

The correct question, why are people trying to shoot Donald Trump, and what role has Trump’s behavior and rhetoric played in creating the culture of political violence?

The corporate media takes hosts off the air because they fear criticism of Trump, but if Trump picks J.D. Vance he is showing everyone the democracy killing regime he is seeking to implement.