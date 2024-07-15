Trump Thinks Fake Hillbilly J.D. Vance Will Help Him In Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ans Wisconsin

In his statement officially announcing Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate Trump expressed a borderline delusional belief that Vance will help him in critical swing states Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio. J.D. honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association. J.D.’s book, “Hillbilly Elegy,” became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country. J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond.

Let’s face it, what wowed Trump was Vance’s ability to constantly suck up and willingness to violate the Constitution and not be concerned about democracy like Mike Pence was. Vance is divisive, but he fits the bill for Trump as he is not over beloved or popular, so he won’t outshine the ex-president.

Trump’s VP choices were massively underwhelming. None of these options create excitement, or expand Trump’s reach with -non-MAGA voters. Vance is most known for maintaining his Silicon Valley home during his Senate run, and for writing a book that people who live in Appalachia have described as fake, hollow, and insulting.

Like Trump, J.D. Vance has no moral core. He will say or do anything to advance. In that respect, he is the perfect running mate for Donald Trump, just don’t expect any of the people that this political shapeshifter insulted to be wowed by the selection of J.D. Vance.