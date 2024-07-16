Biden To Support Term Limits For Supreme Court Justices

President Joe Biden is set to call for major changes to the Supreme Court, including ethics reform and term limits for Justices.

The Washington Post reported:

President Biden is finalizing plans to endorse major changes to the Supreme Court in the coming weeks, including proposals for legislation to establish term limits for the justices and an enforceable ethics code, according to two people briefed on the plans.

He is also weighing whether to call for a constitutional amendment to eliminate broad immunity for presidents and other constitutional officeholders, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.

Biden’s shift on the Supreme Court is massive and incredibly smart. The Supreme Court has never been as unpopular as it is currently. The court’s conservative majority is corrupt, rogue, and out of control. Term limits on Supreme Court justices would mean that justices like Alito and Thomas would be sent off into retirement and replaced by two new justices that President Biden would choose.

Biden’s support for Supreme Court reform is also politically savvy, as it keeps the reproductive rights issue front and center while putting Trump and the Republicans in a position of having to defend their deeply unpopular Supreme Court majority.

If Biden wins this election, Democrats will probably keep the Senate and win back the House.

The stakes in 2024 just got even higher as a Democratic victory could mean the end for Alito and Thomas.