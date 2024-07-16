Leaked Phone Calls Shows Trump Colluding With RFK Jr.

In a leaked call, Trump can be heard trying to woo RFK Jr. with promises of all the big things that they can do together in the 2024 campaign.

Listen to the call:

Trump,”I would love you to do something – and I think it would be so good for you and so big for you.”

“We’re gonna win,” Trump continued.

Kennedy replied, “Yeah.”

“We’re way ahead of the guy,” Trump said about Biden.

Of course, Trump thought he was way ahead and going to win in 2020, too, so this sort of talk is nothing new from the ex-president.

It isn’t shocking that Trump was openly colluding with Kennedy to help him win the election. RFK Jr. has never been a serious Kennedy. He was put into the race by Steve Bannon to take votes away from President Biden.

The call audio was leaked and posted online by RFK Jr.’s son. After the call was posted, it was deleted, but not before it was captured and posted elsewhere.

The call demonstrates that a Democratic or Independent vote for RFK Jr. is a vote for Donald Trump. Trump and RFK Jr. are virtually working together, and if Trump has his way, Kennedy will be his Jill Stein in 2024.