57% Of Americans Want Trump To Drop Out Of The Race

The latest AP poll is focused on Democrats wanting President Biden to drop out of the race, but buried in the poll is the finding that a majority of Americans want Trump to drop out.

The AP decided to frame their polling story on how many Democrats want President Biden to drop out, but buried in the story was nugget:

People aren’t just sour on Biden on as they size up their choices this election season.

About 6 in 10 Americans want Trump to withdraw — but relatively few Republicans are in that camp.

As for Biden, younger Democrats are especially likely to want to see him bow out – and to say they’re dissatisfied with him. Three-quarters of Democrats under the age of 45 want Biden to drop out, compared to about 6 in 10 of those who are older.

Here is the chart that the AP chose not to highlight, which is very important:

The same survey shows 57% of Americans want Trump to withdraw. Why not share that as well? pic.twitter.com/8b5qAIDmX4 — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) July 17, 2024

A majority of Independents want Donald Trump to drop out. A majority of the country wants Trump to drop out. The nation does not want Trump back as president.

If Democrats would stop the self-created angst about Biden and get back to work trying to defeat Trump, the election would be in a much better position for them. Most of America wants to reject Trump. Democrats should not let their moaning and groaning cost themselves an election that they could win.

It won’t be Biden’s fault if Democrats lose. The blame will be on those in the party who chose to make a crisis instead of win an election.