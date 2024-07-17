Biden Has COVID And Will Be Self-Isolating

The White House announced that President Biden has tested positive for COVID and will be returning to Delaware to self-isolate.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement, “Earlier today following his first event in Las Vegas, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms. He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. The White House will provide regular updates on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.”

Unlike Trump, President Biden provided his physician to give details on his condition, “The President presented this afternoon with upper respiratory symptoms, to include rhinorhea (runny nose) and non-productive cough, with general mailaise. He felt okay for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point of care testing for COVID-19 was conducted, and the results were positive for the COVID-19 virus. Given this, the President will be self-isolating in accordance with CDC guidance for symptomatic individuals. PCR confirmation testing will be pending. His symptoms remain mild, his respiratory rate is normal at 16, his temperature is normal at 97.8 and his pulse oximetry is normal at 97%. The President has received his first dose of Paxlovid. He will be self-isolating at his home in Rehoboth.”

The guidance has changed from the CDC. If the President’s symptoms ease or vanish, he could resume normal activities very quickly. Getting COVID can happen to anyone, but it is unfortunate that Biden’s latest infection occurred as a group of congressional Democrats are still trying to convince him to exit the presidential race.

Biden should be back on the campaign trail soon, which demonstrates the value of up to date vaccinations and boosters.