Dripping With Insincerity J.D. Vance Flops In First Running Mate Appearance

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) tried to make it sound like he was really concerned for Trump’s safety, but he came off as completely insincere.

Video:

J.D. Vance with the most unconvincing debut by a running mate in a long time, "I was so terrified that we had just lost a great president, but an unbelievably terrible thing for our country. In that moment in time, I was just so, so afraid for him and so afraid for our country." pic.twitter.com/kU5n8bcucl — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 17, 2024

Vance said:

Of course we saw it in really stark definition on Saturday because I’m sure that all of you had a similar reaction to me. You see the video your friends start telling you that oh my god, they just shot the president and then when I first saw the clip, I was worried, you know, you saw him go down and I didn’t know what was going on afterwards. I was so terrified that we had just lost a great president, but an unbelievably terrible thing for our country. In that moment in time, I was just so, so afraid for him and so afraid for our country.

Who is the “they” that shot Trump? The person who shot at Trump was a Republican, so the correct pronoun is we. A Republican shot at Trump.

It would be difficult to find a running mate in modern American campaign history who sounded less convincing than J.D. Vance when he pretended to care that something may have happened to Donald Trump. Insincere doesn’t begin to cover how Vance sounded.

Watching J.D. Vance, it is clear why Democrats were happy that Trump chose him. Vance has an veneer of inauthenticity to him, which is why he could easily be a total disaster if the Trump campaign follows through on their plan to deploy him to Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Silicon Valley hedge fund guy Vance could very well get eaten alive because he is not a good fit for states that like their people real, and J.D. Vance isn’t it.