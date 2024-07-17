Stephen Colbert Perfectly Takes Down Trump’s Republican Convention Enterance

Stephen Colbert described Trump’s entrance during the second night of the GOP convention as being like Rocky Balboa if Rocky fought for Russia.

Video:

Stephen Colbert perfectly describes Trump's night 2 RMC entrance, "At around 9:00 pm, Trump entered the arena like Rocky Balboa, if Rocky fought for Russia." pic.twitter.com/FyyF76P1Hf — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 17, 2024

Colbert said:

At around 9 p.m. Something like that. Trump entered the arena like Rocky Balboa. If, if Rocky fought for Russia and he was supposed to come later. This is true. But Trump changed his schedule to show up earlier to hear both Nikki Haley and Rhonda DeSantis. Yes. The former president changed his whole schedule so he could watch his defeated rivals forced to sing his praise while he drank a diet coke made out of a goblet of Chris Christie’s skull.

Trump is so weak and shallow that he changed his schedule to hear Haley and DeSantis praise him. Trump still, had the absurd cartoon bandage on his ear, and the speakers on night two claimed that God chose to save Trump instead of all of the innocent people that are killed by gun violence each year.

Donald Trump’s convention has been a combination pity party, deification, and delusional pep rally.

Stephen Colbert has nailed it all.