Aileen Cannon Backfires As Hunter Biden Moves To Have Conviction Dismissed

Hunter Biden’s lawyers are using Aileen Cannon’s order dismissing the Trump classified documents case to request the dismissal of his own special counsel conviction.

Here is the Hunter Biden filing:

BREAKING: The impact of the dismissal of Trump's classified docs case dismissal in FL has hit the Hunter Biden federal gun crime docket. Hunter's attorney Abbe Lowell is moving to dismiss for lack of jurisdiction, citing Clarence Thomas and the appropriations clause. pic.twitter.com/D882YQum1T — Kaelan Deese (@KaelanDC) July 18, 2024

Aileen Cannon’s haphazard dismissal of the Trump classified documents case has opened the door for absolute chaos, Cannon’s order that claimed special counsels are illegal appointments means that the Hur investigation into President Biden’s classified documents investigation.

Special Counsel Jack Smith and the Department of Justice have announced that they will be appealing Cannon’s order, but until Judge Cannon is overturned, anyone who was convicted in a case that was prosecuted by a special counsel could now have their convictions overturned.

Aileen Cannon thought that she was bailing out Donald Trump, but she created a massive problem for the Republican Party, may get overturned by the appeals court, and could find herself removed from the classified documents case.