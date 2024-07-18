Biden Has Provided More Medical Updates About His COVID Than Trump Has About Assassination Attempt

President Biden released a letter from his doctor about his COVID treatment, which is one more official document than Donald Trump has released about the assassination attempt.

Biden’s doctor wrote that the President has mild respiratory symptoms, does not have a fever, vital signs are normal, and he is receiving Paxlovid. All of this is four more pieces of information than the American people have about Trump’s potential injuries at how he got them from the shooting at his rally.

The letter:

Update on President's #covid infection from his doctor pic.twitter.com/yk8iAwEdAo — West Wing Report (Edited by Paul Brandus) (@WestWingReport) July 18, 2024



As I wrote in our newsletter, The Daily, transparency matters.

If Donald Trump will not be transparent after someone tried to shoot him, then there is zero chance that he will be transparent about other matters involving his behavior and activities.

The American people deserve a government that is accountable to them, but accountability is impossible if a president is not transparent. Joe Biden has been extremely transparent with the media and the American people regarding medical and health questions. In contrast, Trump has not released any documents or medical records.

Transparency is essential to democracy, and Biden behavior shows the clear contrast between the two options that voters have in November.