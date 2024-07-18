Trump Appears To Fall Asleep Multiple Times During Night 3 Of Republican Convention

Trump appeared to fall asleep both during his son Donald Trump Jr.’s speech and during his running mate J.D. Vance’s speech.

CNN caught Trump engaged in what looked a lot like sleep during Don Jr.’s speech:

Trump possibly dozing during his running mate J.D. Vance’s speech:

the most relatable Donald Trump has ever been pic.twitter.com/9BEaCJJTe5 — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) July 18, 2024

The Trump campaign claimed that Trump wasn’t sleeping during the first night of the convention, but there is a lot visual evidence that Trump appeared to be snoozing.

The media continues to harp on Biden’s abilities, and Democrats keep trying to sabotage their own nominee, while Republicans are perfectly fine with running a rapist convicted felon who can’t seem to be able to stay awake at his own convention.

Republicans keep covering for Trump who still has not released any medical records or information about the injuries he sustained in the assassination attempt.

There seems to be a real problem with Trump’s health, but since the media has decided that Biden is the storyline for the 2024 election, don’t expect them to ask any questions about what is going on with Donald Trump.