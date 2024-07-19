AOC Exposes Some Biden Coup Plotters For Also Trying To Get Rid Of Kamala Harris

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said that the Biden coup plotters aren’t telling the whole story, because many of them are also planning to get rid of Vice President Harris.

Video:

AOC said during an Instagram Live:

I’m going to say what a lot of these folks aren’t saying, I’m just going to say it, if you think that there is consensus among the people who want Joe Biden to leave, that Kamala, that they will support Kamala Vice President Harris, you would be mistaken.\

And I’m going to say that because if they’re going to come out and say all their little things on background off, off the record, but they’re not going to be fully honest. I’m going to be honest for them. I’m in these rooms. I see what they say in conversations. A lot of them are not just interested in removing the president. They are interested. in removing the whole ticket.

I’m not here to tell you. That if Joe Biden is the nominee, he’s definitely going to win, but because I don’t think if anybody is the nominee, we’re definitely going to win. Okay. And I understand where we want to talk about hedging bets, but I do want you to know what gets uncorked because if you think that’s going to be an easy transition, I’m here to tell you that a huge amount of the donor class And a huge amount of these elites and a huge amount of these folks in these rooms that I see that are pushing for president Biden to not be the nominee also are not interested in seeing the vice president being the nominee.

Will they win out on that? I don’t know, but I am here to tell you, do not take that for granted. Do not take that outcome for granted. It may make sense to you.. It may make sense to you. It may be the logical thing, but I’m here to tell you that that is not a sure thing.

The goal for some of these people who are trying to oust Joe Biden isn’t to stop with the president and rally behind Vice President Harris. The goal is to replace the entire ticket. The Democratic convention is in roughly one month. Early voting starts in two months. Election Day isn’t really in November. The real election begins in two months.

Does anyone think Democrats will have any chance of winning if they toss out the current ticket and go with a couple of unknowns when voting is two months away?

The movement to replace Biden has never made sense, and the idea of replacing the entire ticket is complete insanity that will doom Democrats to defeat.