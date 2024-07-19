Hakeem Jeffries Delivers A Strong Endorsement Of Joe Biden

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) made it clear that he is Team Biden.

Jeffries told reporters, “Joe Biden, as I’ve said repeatedly, is our nominee. He has a tremendous track record of success. He is one of the most accomplished presidents in American history, and he has the vision, I believe, the ability, the capacity, and the track record to make a case to the American people that will result in us being successful.”

Video:

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries tells reporters this morning in Brooklyn that he's team Biden/Harris … Jeffries says his position on the Democratic ticket has not changed #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/BIKOpGBSDU — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) July 19, 2024

There was no wishy-washy whatever decision the president makes language or anonymous leaking to reporters. Jeffries went out and looked voters in the eye and said that he is sticking with Joe Biden.

Trump’s horrible RNC speech showed that the presidential election remains more than winnable for Democrats. Trump is a dumpster fire on a train wreck, and the only way that he wins this election is if Democrats give it to him.

Each day that this nonsense is allowed to continue is another day that Democrats aren’t talking about Project 2025 or Trump.

It is time to be grown ups and go win an election. The children of the House have had their moment, and the rest of the party should move on and leave those who want Biden to go behind to cry it out.