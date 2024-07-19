New York Times Gives Trump A Free Pass For Being An Unfit Lunatic At RNC

The New York Times and corporate media ignored Trump’s unfit lunacy at the Republican convention to instead focus on the manufactured Biden drama.

The top of The New York Times frontpage is being taken up by speculation over whether or not President Biden will exit the presidential race. There is no coverage of the dangerous lunacy that Donald Trump exhibited during his acceptance speech at the Republican convention.

If the corporate media had any real concern about the future direction of the country, Trump’s more than 90 minute presentation of his madness and unfitness for office would be filling the national news coverage. Instead, the media acts like Trump isn’t the story of this election. The story to them is a manufactured crisis that is being spearheaded by Democratic donors and House Democrats over President Biden.

Trump’s speech was deranged and frankly boring in its drumbeat of lunacy that his own audience fell asleep.

There is no mention of that in The New York Times.

Donald Trump promised to deport tens of millions of people who are currently living in the United States and working jobs that keep our economy going. That’s a big problem.

Well, it should be viewed as a big problem, but The New York Times would rather gossip about a Democratic crisis that isn’t real.

The media and House Democrats who are being led around by the nose by their big money donors aren’t going to stop until Biden is officially the nominee.

In the meantime, there is no coverage of Project 2025 in corporate media.

American democracy is teetering, but The New York Times wants to traffic in speculation about President Biden’s future because he won’t give them an exclusive interview.

American democracy is on the edge, and The New York Times is trying to shove it off of the cliff.