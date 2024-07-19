Trump Shows He’s Still Unfit For Office With Disastrous Acceptance Speech

Donald Trump showed that nothing has changed as he used the person who died at his rally as a prop in set piece, rambled and brought his old grievances during his nomination acceptance speech.

Trump turned the retelling of the assassination attempt into an SNL sketch:

Trump is the only person who could make an assassination attempt sound like an SNL sketch. Trump thinks that he is a great storyteller, but this is absurd. pic.twitter.com/wv5GZCIoPv — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 19, 2024

Trump used the uniform of the MAGA firefighter who was shot at his rally as a prop:

Trump is now using his dead fan's fireman's helmet as a prop, as so far, Trump has leaned heavily into the assassination attempt and said nothing about what he would do as president. pic.twitter.com/CQfcuIz2NT — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 19, 2024

Trump paid tribute to fellow racist Hulk Hogan:

Trump pays tribute to his fellow orange racist Hulk Hogan. pic.twitter.com/9WohsJOuwN — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 19, 2024

Trump even admitted that he is trying to buy votes in Wisconsin:

The speech was filled with same old Trump grievances, vague promises, and delusional language. It had props and all of the gimmicks that Trump has relied on for almost a decade.

The thing that the speech didn’t have was energy. Trump is like a movie franchise on its second sequel. The first one was a hit, and the loyal fans are just as devoted as ever, but the whole thing is just tired and played out.

There was no sense in the speech that Trump was capable of learning anything or gaining any insight from the assassination attempt. Trump spent nearly 30 minutes of his speech trying to use the assassination attempt to help his campaign.

Donald Trump hasn’t changed one bit. He is just as dangerous, just as extreme, and even more unfit to hold office in 2024.