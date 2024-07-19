The audience falls asleep on Trump

Trump’s Audience Fell Asleep On Him During His Acceptance Speech

Donald Trump rambled and babbled for more than 90 minutes, and even his most adoring fans at the Republican convention got so bored that they fell asleep.

Tim Alberta posted from the convention floor that the crowd was losing interest about half way through Trump’s babble fest:

Ed O’Keefe of CBS News reported after Trump’s speech, “There’s energy down here now. But during that speech, there definitely were some folks dozing off a few lawmakers snuck out early.”

Video:

Trump’s speech felt endless. He kept going and going, and eventually began to ramble about his favorite imaginary things like electric vehicle mandates, and he attacked the United Auto Workers for not endorsing him.

Eventually, the applause began to get less and less even as Trump would end his sentences trying to trigger applause from the crowd by saying thank you.

Donald Trump could be the first nominee in history who was so boring that his most adoring fans fell asleep on him.

