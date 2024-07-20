Bill And Hillary Clinton Are Supporting President Biden Staying In The Race

Bill and Hillary Clinton are described as supporting President Biden staying in the race and they are encouraging donors to do the same.

Monica Alba of NBC News posted:

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have privately been supportive of President Biden’s decision to stay in the race and have been actively encouraging donors to stay with him, according to two people familiar with the Clintons’ thinking.

Both sources used the word “deferential” to describe the Clintons’ position as it relates to Biden’s commitment to continue his campaign.

Behind the scenes, the Clintons have been in touch with the White House and have offered to help however they can, these people said.

It is important to remember that Hillary Clinton was right about everything in 2016. She was right about Trump. She was right about the threat posed to democracy, and she was right about Russia.

There aren’t two other Democrats in the party who are more experienced in Democrats’ penchant for needless hysteria and self-destruction than the Clintons.

The infectious panic in the Democratic Party about Biden is centered in the House. Senators Tester and Brown are trying to keep Senate seats in red states, so their distancing from Biden and the Democratic Party needs them to keep their seats more than they need public statements of support for President Biden.

Despite the best self-sabotage efforts of some Democrats, Joe Biden looks poised to weather the storm, and remain the Democratic nominee.