Pete Buttigieg Delivers An Awesome Endorsement Of Joe Biden

Sec. of Transportation Pete Buttigieg went on national television and perfectly explained why Joe Biden should be the next president.

Buttigieg said on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher:

I’m here because I believe in Joe Biden. And let me just, I get it. All right. I didn’t come here to say he’s not 10 years older than he was 10 years ago, or deny that sometimes he mixes up names as Donald Trump does sometimes said this name when he obviously meant that name. But the thing about Joe Biden is he’s really good at being president. And you can tell because the things we need presidents to do are the things that he’s best at, like delivering infrastructure and defending women’s rights and fostering economic growth at a level that we haven’t seen under any president in my lifetime.

One of two things is going to happen in November. We’re either getting Donald Trump, or we’re getting the Democratic candidate, who is Joe Biden. And those are radically different futures. And I know which one of those two futures I’m prepared to live in, that I want for my children to be growing up in.

Video:

Pete Buttigieg is all in: "I'm here because I believe in Joe Biden." pic.twitter.com/VaOBcRMSfG — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) July 20, 2024

For the last few weeks those within the Democratic Party who are tryin to remove the President as the Democratic Party’s nominee have had the airwaves to themselves. The pushback explaining why President Biden should remain in the race has been not well organized.

The pushback is getting more coordinated. Sec. Buttigieg, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Hakeem Jeffries have all come out in support of Biden remaining the nominee.

Buttigieg delivered the sort of endorsement that more Democrats should be offering. The reason why Joe Biden should keep running is that he is a good president. End of discussion.

It is time for the nonsense to end and for Democrats to come together around their nominee, who will be Joe Biden.