Biden Gets Massive Support As Democratic Chairs In All Battleground States Endorse Him

The Democratic Party Chairs in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Georgia, and Arizona have released a joint letter endorsing President Biden.

The Democratic Chairs wrote in part:



We write as the chairs of the Democratic state parties in the seven states that tipped the 2020 election for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris—and which will decide which presidential ticket reaches 270 electoral college votes in 2024.

We know how to win elections in our states. And we know that Democrats can and will win up and down the ballot, from President Biden and Vice President Harris down to state legislative candidates in toss-up seats to school board races. The key ingredient is something that is up to all of us: focus.

Democrats at all levels are running on a unified message of freedom, democracy, and an economy that works for working people. When the choice is clear, our candidates and our message beat, hands down, Trump, Vance, and the MAGA threat of abortion bans, dictatorship, and giveaways to billionaires. But right now, many voters aren’t hearing that from our party.

We understand the anxiety. But the best antidote to political anxiety is taking action. You can’t wring your hands when you’re rolling up your sleeves. When we all lend our voices to contrasting the Democratic vision—from Biden-Harris straight down the ticket—with the MAGA nightmare, we win.

Our view about the clear path forward comes from hard-won experience. In 2020, the Biden-Harris ticket won six of our seven states. Out of 31,091,785 votes cast, Biden’s combined margin across our states added up to 311,257 votes—almost precisely 1%. In 2022, amidst a predicted red wave, Democrats won four of six governor’s races, four of six U.S. Senate races, and four of five Secretary of State races—sometimes by landslides, and sometimes by margins as small as 0.29%.

We know tough races. We’ve all experienced the “poll-er coaster,” the ups and downs, the moments that supposedly change everything only to be superseded by another moment that changes everything a month later. We’ve all seen moments when Democrats focused more on arguing with each other than defeating Republicans. And we know that we’ve won when, as a party, we came out of those moments by refocusing on doing the things that each of us, at every level, could do to advance towards victory.

Read the full letter:

The noise on replacing Biden as the nominee has come from the donor class of the Democratic Party. There is a reason why Democratic leadership within the party itself has not called for Biden to step aside. The majority of Democratic voters see the foolishness of kicking Biden to the curb 107 days before an election.

A majority of Democratic voters don’t want Biden gone, and until that would happen, there is no chance that President Biden is going anywhere.