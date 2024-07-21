Energized Small Donor Democrats Raise $27.5 Million For Kamala Harris In 5 Hours

Act Blue reported that Democratic small donors have flooded their site and donated $27.5 million to VP Kamala Harris.

Act Blue posted:

NEW: Small-dollar donors raise over $27.5 million on ActBlue in the first 5 hours of Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign. Grassroots supporters are energized and excited to support her as the Democratic nominee.

Harris has also piled up a list of endorsements as long as your arm that includes everyone from President Joe Biden to Emily’s List.

The Kamala Harris train is rolling out of the station, and any rich Democratic donors or elites who thought that they could push Harris out of the way and force an open primary are bound to be disappointed.

Small donor Democrats are energized. A campaign that went from a rematch of 2020 has become a fresh face contest against Donald Trump.

Trump is already showing his fear of Harris and positioning himself to skip the second presidential debate unless it is held on Fox News. With one decision, Joe Biden threw Republicans into disarray, as Democrats are already uniting behind their choice to lead their party into November against the stale and tired three peat being fronted by Donald Trump.