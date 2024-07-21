We’ve Reached Peak Insanity As Aaron Sorkin Suggests Replacing Biden With Mitt Romney

Aaron Sorkin is floating the idea that President Joe Biden step aside and be replaced by retiring Republican Sen. Mitt Romney.

Sorkin wrote in The New York Times:

The problem in the real world is that there isn’t a Democrat who is polling significantly better than Mr. Biden. And quitting, as heroic as it may be in this case, doesn’t really put a lump in our throats.

But there’s something the Democrats can do that would not just put a lump in people’s throats with its appeal to stop-Donald-Trump-at-all-costs unity, but with its originality and sense of sacrifice. So here’s my pitch to the writers’ room: The Democratic Party should pick a Republican.

At their convention next month, the Democrats should nominate Mitt Romney.

Nominating Mr. Romney would be putting our money where our mouth is: a clear and powerful demonstration that this election isn’t about what our elections are usually about it, but about stopping a deranged man from taking power. Surely Mr. Romney, who doesn’t have to be introduced to voters, would peel off enough Republican votes to win, probably by a lot. The double haters would be turned into single haters and the Nikki Haley voters would have somewhere to go, Ms. Haley having disqualified herself when she endorsed the leader of an unsuccessful attempt to overthrow the government.

Even Mitt Romney likely read this and went W the actual F.

There is so much insanity floating around right now that it takes a lot to top the general air of crazy and panic in our current political whirlwind, but Sorkin has done it. He has managed to come up with dumbest idea imaginable.

This is what happens when a person of power and ego, doesn’t look at their own work with an objective eye.

Of course, Sorkin framed it as a script, but the real world works like this:

If anyone is nominated who isn’t a Democratic, the Democratic base will explode will explode with a rage that would take down the entire party. There is no way in hell that Democrats would support the idea of any Republican, especially not a rich Republican who has doesn’t agree with 95% of the Democratic agenda as the nominee.

This whole thing has got tragically stupid.

Democrats have wasted three weeks doing everything besides trying to beat Trump and it must stop now.