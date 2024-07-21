There Is No Indication That Joe Biden Is Leaving The Presidential Race

There were speculative reports on Thursday and Friday that Biden would leave the presidential race, but there is zero indication that the President is going anywhere.

CBS News’s Weijia Jiang posted, “As of today Biden is dug in. There’s not a single indication that he has changed his mind about staying in the race.”

Read the above sentence again. There is no indication that Biden has changed his mind about staying in the presidential race. The campaign is still sending out messages and responses. Fundraisers are still being held. Vice President Harris is still campaigning while the President recovers from COVID.

Biden just received the endorsement of all of the swing state Democratic Party chairs.

The evidence is all piled on one side of the ledger and it suggests that Joe Biden isn’t going anywhere.

For those who are worried about the erosion in the polls. The erosion in the polls for Democrats will stop as soon as certain elements of the party stop attempting to replace the nominee.

The bad press coverage that is being fueled by Democratic leaks is why Democrats have been sliding in the polls. Start talking about Trump and Project 2025, and that Democratic poll erosion will stop.

The fantasies about replacing Biden at the convention or an open convention are not based in reality.

Joe Biden has all of the delegates that he needs to win, and thousands more.

President Biden doesn’t look like he is stepping aside, so the nonsense needs to end.