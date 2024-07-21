Trump Is Trying To Get Out Of Debating Kamala Harris

Donald Trump reacted to the likely ascent of VP Kamala Harris to the top of the Democratic ticket by laying the groundwork for skipping the second presidential debate.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

My debate with Crooked Joe Biden, the Worst President in the history of the United States, was slated to be broadcast on Fake News ABC, the home of George Slopadopolus, sometime in September. Now that Joe has, not surprisingly, has quit the race, I think the Debate, with whomever the Radical Left Democrats choose, should be held on FoxNews, rather than very biased ABC. Thank you! DJT

Oh, we all knew this was coming.

Donald Trump is afraid to debate Kamala Harris. Donald Trump was also afraid to debate Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis. Donald Trump doesn’t want to debate anyone younger than he is because his apparent mental decline will be exposed for the entire country to see.

Trump is now the oldest presidential nominee in American history. Joe Biden was 77 when he accepted the Democratic nomination in 2020. Since Democrats haven’t held their convention yet, Biden was not officially the Democratic nominee in 2024.

The American people should demand that the media scrutinize Trump’s age as much as the scrutinized Joe Biden.

Donald Trump will no longer be able to get away with campaigning once a week. Kamala Harris is going to be everywhere for the next 107 days. The more Trump is off the campaign trial, the older and slower he will look.

Trump is so scared of Kamala Harris that is going to try to skip the Democratic debate to avoid facing her.