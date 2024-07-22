Here Are Some of the Most Significant Advocacy Groups and Organizers Throwing Their Weight Behind Kamala Harris

The endorsements are rolling in for V.P. Kamala Harris, which along with her incredible fundraising numbers are a show of force for the Vice President as the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee.

After President Joe Biden’s shocking news on Sunday afternoon that he was stepping aside in his bid for the 2024 presidency, he endorsed his Vice President, Kamala Harris.

Reports say no one knew Biden was going to do this, except his close family. So when the news dropped, it was a devastating blow to his supporters and the most of the pro-democracy movement (which does not include wealthy donors and people with big houses in other countries who won’t be impacted by a Trump presidency and don’t seem to care about the people who will).

Yet within hours, Act Blue was reporting huge levels of donations to Kamala Harris, which in a matter of hours had reached $27.5 million and by 9 PM Eastern, they had hit the same level that billionaire Elon Musk has pledged to pay Trump every month, with Act Blue reporting, “As of 9pm ET, grassroots supporters have raised $46.7 million through ActBlue following Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign launch. This has been the biggest fundraising day of the 2024 cycle. Small-dollar donors are fired up and ready to take on this election.”

Meanwhile the endorsements were rolling in, and here is a list shared by the Harris for President campaign:

AAPI Victory Fund: We will fight with all of our might to make @VP Kamala Harris the first South Asian and Black woman ever to serve as President of the United States. #WeStandWithKamala

American Federation of Teachers: The @aftunion Exec. Council just voted to endorse @KamalaHarris for president, subject to ratification by delegates to the 2024 AFT convention. Harris is fighting to restore Roe, fighting for families,for student debt relief and is a powerful advocate for workers.

Asian American Action Fund: Kamala Harris has consistently demonstrated her dedication to the values we hold dear: equality, opportunity, and justice for all. Her track record speaks volumes about her capability to lead our country towards a more inclusive and prosperous future. We are proud to stand with her and are confident in her ability to address the needs and concerns of the AANHPI community and all Americans.

ASPIRE PAC: We are proud to endorse Kamala Harris for President. She is the most qualified candidate and the right person to lead our country forward. We must all do our part to ensure she becomes the first AANHPI President of the United States.

BlackPAC: We at BlackPAC stand with Kamala Harris and look forward to sharing her story and vision for America with the millions of voters we are engaging in battleground states across the country.

Brady PAC: Vice President Harris built the strongest gun violence prevention presidential administration in history. … This November, our lives are on the ballot. We must vote for Kamala Harris to free America from gun violence.

CASA in Action: Now, with President Biden stepping down, we join his voice in calling for Vice President Kamala Harris to be quickly named as the Democratic candidate for President. Voter turnout powerhouse CASA in Action is fighting ready to turn out an historic number of voters: canvassers throughout our four states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Virginia, and Maryland will join with volunteers and staff to mobilize voters to the booths. Our members are excited to welcome the first woman President – and first woman of color – President; embracing a new America led by Black, immigrant, indigenous, afro-descendant, Latine working class people.

Collective PAC: We are ready to stand firm and tall with our candidate of choice, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Congressional Black Caucus PAC: The Congressional Black Caucus PAC joins President Biden in fully supporting Kamala Harris as our party’s nominee. She has been instrumental in delivering the accomplishments of the last 3.5 years and has led on lowering maternal mortality rates, protecting reproductive freedoms, and ensuring economic opportunities for all.

Congressional Hispanic Caucus BOLD PAC: Make no mistake, Latinos nationwide will bear the brunt of the consequences of a second Trump presidency, just like they did in the past. BOLD PAC will remain laser-focused on doing what it takes to ensure that Trump remains a one-term president. Vice President Harris is the leader we stand behind in this critical moment.

Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC: Our members are united around a common goal: defeating the existential threat to our democracy and livelihood that is Donald Trump and MAGA extremism. And following a vote by the entirety of the Progressive Caucus, our members overwhelmingly agree that Kamala Harris is the candidate to do just that.

Emerge America: As an organization that centers women of the New American Majority—Black, Brown, and Indigenous women and women of color, as well as young, LGBTQ+, and unmarried women—Emerge will continue to support the leadership of Vice President Kamala Harris, who co-founded our organization over 20 years ago. Vice President Harris is a champion for women and a fighter for our rights. She has been a leader for this country on important issues, from abortion rights to voting rights to the economy, and is best prepared for this moment.

EMILY’s List: We’re proud to endorse @kamalaharris as the next president of the United States because we know she is a qualified accomplished leader. She is the only candidate positioned to win against Trump in November, and the best voice to define the stakes in this election! #allinforkamala

End Citizens United: We at @StopBigMoney/@LetAmericaVote join President Joe Biden in supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in her campaign for president.

Equality PAC: There is no one more prepared to take on the position as President than Vice President Harris. From her days as Attorney General of California, Vice President Harris has staunchly defended the LGBTQ community, making sure our rights were not only protected but enshrined into law. We look forward to working with her in the next administration, alongside a new Pro-Equality Majority in the House, to pass the Equality Act and ensure all LGBTQ Americans have equal rights under the law.

Gen-Z for Change: We look forward to working alongside Vice President Harris to advance an agenda that young people deserve – from comprehensive climate change legislation to universal health care to a pathway to citizenship.

Grassroots Dems HQ: The HQ thanks President Biden for his decades of steadfast service to our nation. We follow President Biden’s endorsement of Vice President Harris with great pride, and look forward to mobilizing volunteers and voters across the nation in support of her historic campaign.

Higher Heights: This election holds significant implications for the rights and well-being of Black women and women in general. The policies and priorities of the next administration will shape the landscape of reproductive rights, economic security, social justice, and overall equality for years to come. Ensuring that these issues are addressed and that Black women’s voices are heard in the political process is essential and it’s precisely why Higher Heights for America exists, and it’s precisely why Vice President Kamala Harris is the only qualified and winning choice for President of the United States.

Human Rights Campaign: We are deeply grateful to President Biden for his more than 50 years of public service and his longtime support for the LGBTQ+ community. Today’s announcement reflects what President Biden has done his entire career and will be core to his legacy: putting the needs of Americans and his country above his own. … The Human Rights Campaign could not be prouder to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris and commit to channeling our resources and supporters to work to elect the first Black and South Asian woman president of the United States.

Indian American Impact Fund: As one of Kamala Harris’s most vociferous supporters from the very beginning of her political career, Impact is thrilled to throw our support behind her candidacy for president. Harris possesses an extraordinary ability to unite our nation at a time when the stakes have never been higher. We are ready to leverage our extensive network of resources to mobilize South Asian voters, confident that they will be instrumental in delivering the White House to Kamala Harris in November.

Indivisible: Everything we care about is on the ballot this November: our bodily autonomy, economic and climate justice, and the fate of democracy itself. We can and will use our people power to win: to elect Kamala Harris, expand our majorities, and reclaim our rights and democracy.

Jewish Democratic Council of America: We applaud President Biden’s record of success delivering for the American people, and commend his leadership in passing the torch to Vice President Harris, who has a strong record of standing with Jewish Americans. We proudly endorse VP Harris for President.

Latino Victory Fund: Latino Victory enthusiastically endorses Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party’s nominee for president and urges Latino delegates to close ranks around her nomination.

LPAC: The Board of LPAC Proudly endorse Vice President @KamalaHarris in this election. She has been a champion for LGBTQ rights, and she will be an outstanding leader for all Americans.

MoveOn: Vice President Harris is tested and respected, and her voice is critically important at this moment. MoveOn and our members have her back and believe that those who share our commitment to winning this election and protecting our futures will do everything in their power to lift her up and stop Trump in his tracks.

NewDem Action Fund: New Dems are honored to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President today. Along with President Biden, Vice President Harris has been a strong leader and fierce advocate in fighting for Americans’ fundamental freedoms, our democratic institutions, and hardworking American families.

Nikki Haley Voters PAC: A tough former prosecutor, the Vice President comes from the centrist wing of the Democratic Party, not it’s left most fringe…For Haley voters, all of this puts the Vice President in a sweet spot for them to register their ongoing opposition to [former] President Trump

Nuestro PAC: Nuestro PAC proudly endorses Kamala Harris for President of the United States. She will fight for the American people and bring our nation together. It’s time to unite behind Vice President Kamala Harris and defeat Trump. #KamalaHarris2024

People’s Action: We thank President Biden for putting the people first, and for leading the most progressive administration in modern history. Our movement is committed to defeating Trump and building with Kamala Harris.

PODER PAC: Poder PAC honors @POTUS distinguished career and profound impact on our nation. We extend our deepest gratitude for his unwavering commitment to public service. Poder PAC follows in his footsteps and endorses @VP for President

Reproductive Freedom for All: Our country is stronger because of President Biden, and we are deeply grateful for all he has done for our fundamental rights. Now, we are proud to endorse Kamala Harris. There is nobody who has fought as hard for abortion rights, and she is the candidate who can defeat Trump.

Somos PAC: We need a President who will put working people FIRST by providing us with the tools and opportunities we need to build a good life for ourselves and our families. That is why we at Somos PAC are proud to announce our support for Vice President Harris as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

SEIU: SEIU is proud to endorse VP @KamalaHarris as our nominee for President. As a woman of color & the child of immigrant parents, VP Harris is not only a historic choice to lead the ticket – she is prepared. She brings decades of public service fighting for workers across industries.

UnidosUS Action Fund: As the largest Latino civil right organization in the country, we believe in an America where economic, political, and social progress can be a reality for all. We are confident that under Kamala Harris’s leadership, we will move closer to this vision. We urge all Latinos and all Americans to support Kamala Harris for President, as we continue to fight for a brighter future for our nation.

United Farm Workers: The United Farm Workers is proud to endorse VP Kamala Harris for President. Dime con quien andas, y te digo quien eres. Kamala Harris stood with farm workers as CA’s Attorney General, as US Senator, and as Vice President. There is work to be done, and we’re ready. Sí, se puede!

Voters of Tomorrow: As vice president, Kamala Harris has been one of Gen Z’s fiercest champions. Harris has presented a clear vision for our future — a vision that will undoubtedly fire up young people this election to defeat Donald Trump.

Young Democrats of America: The Young Democrats of America are proud and honored to endorse Kamala Harris to be the next President of the United States of America.

The Harris campaign noted, “With the endorsements from these groups and the many to follow, Vice President Harris will have the organizing force of the entire backbone of the Democratic Party behind her as she campaigns to defeat Trump.”

Sunday evening, Black women were already organizing for Kamala, and if you know anything about the power of Black women, this should bring some comfort and get you motivated to jump in to help.

I’ll have to catch up with #bb26 later – I’m on the #WinWithBlackWomen call with 7,000 Black women, with 25,000 more trying to get in. We are mobilizing, praying, and organizing for Kamala, for democracy. Like our ancestors did. 💗💚🇺🇸🫶🏾 Thank you @JotakaEaddy for your work. pic.twitter.com/LgSY9IzL4S — ashley 💗💚 (@thelawyeryogi) July 22, 2024

There is huge energy behind the former Attorney General Kamala Harris taking on adjudicated rapist and convicted felon Donald Trump. You love to see it.