J.D. Vance Bombed So Badly At Rally That Fox News Dumped Him

J.D. Vance’s first rally at his old high school as Trump’s running mate was such a bomb that Fox News dumped it.

Video:

And Fox is cutting coverage of Vance’s speech pic.twitter.com/BUsoQoCuWK — Acyn (@Acyn) July 22, 2024

J.D. Vance is awkward, unfunny, uninteresting, unrelatable, and clearly not ready to be on a national ticket. Vance has been a bomb in each of his appearances. J.D. Vance was able to get elected to the Senate in Ohio because of that state’s strong Republican lean. His victory had nothing to do with his political skills or personality.

Now that Democrats have moved on to Vice President Harris, Trump desperately needs a dose of youth a vigor to revive the smells like a minimum security detention center for senior citizen criminals aura that hovers over his campaign. The Trump campaign like the candidate himself is stale.

The whole reason that Vance is on the ticket is to help Trump with voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. If Harris picks her old friend Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as her running mate, Pennsylvania will be off the table, and if Vance can’t help Trump crack the blue wall, there is no point to him being on the ticket.

J.D. Vance is such a bad running mate that even Fox News is dumping him.