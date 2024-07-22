Kamala Harris Reminds America That Trump Is A Sexual Abuser In First Campaign Speech

While speaking at campaign headquarters, Kamala Harris said that as a prosecutor, she prosecuted sexual abuse cases, and Donald Trump was found liable for sexual abuse.

Harris said:

So hear me when I say I know Donald Trump’s type. And in this campaign I will proudly, I will proudly, put my record against his. As a young prosecutor when I was in the Alameda county district attorney’s office in California, I specialized in cases involving sexual abuse. Donald Trump was found liable by a jury for committing sexual abuse. As attorney general of California, I took on one of our country’s largest for-profit colleges and put it out of business. Donald Trump ran a for-profit college, Trump University, that was forced to pay $25 million to the students it scammed. As district attorney to go after polluters, I created one of the first environmental justice units in our nation. Donald Trump stood in Mar-a-Lago and told big oil lobbyists he would do their bidding for a $1 billion campaign contribution.

Video:

Kamala Harris goes for the throat on Trump right away, “As a young prosecutor when I was in the Alameda county district attorney’s office in California, I specialized in cases involving sexual abuse. Donald Trump was found liable by a jury for committing sexual abuse.” pic.twitter.com/HMc9fzELR3 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 22, 2024

When Kamala Harris stands in front of camera and reminds the world that Donald Trump was found liable for sexual abuse, it means more. It isn’t a dig, or a mention to score political points, but a fact about the sort of person that Republicans think is fit to sit in the Oval Office and represent the people of the United States of America.

VP Harris’s job over the next 106 days will not just be to make the case for herself, but also to make the case for why a person like Donald Trump should never be returned to the presidency.

The Vice President has grown by leaps and bounds, and most voters don’t know the Kamala Harris of 2024, but this is a candidate who looks like a president.