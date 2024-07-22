Labor Leaves Trump In The Dust And Backs Kamala Harris

Any hope that Trump had of getting endorsements from labor quickly evaporated, as unions are supporting Vice President Kamala Harris.

Here is the list of Labor endorsements for Harris:

American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO): “From day one, Vice President Kamala Harris has been a true partner in leading the most pro-labor administration in history… At every step in her distinguished career in public office, she’s proven herself a principled and tenacious fighter for working people and a visionary leader we can count on. From taking on Wall Street and corporate greed to leading efforts to expand affordable child care and support vulnerable workers, she’s shown time and again that she’s on our side. With Kamala Harris in the White House, together we’ll continue to build on the powerful legacy of the Biden-Harris administration to create good union jobs, grow the labor movement and make our economy work for all of us.”

American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees (AFSCME): “Vice President Harris is exactly the right person to meet the moment. She will fight to save American democracy, and she will carry a pro-worker message across the country, making the case that Trump’s Project 2025 would do lasting damage to working people, the economy and our nation.

“This is an inspiring and historic candidacy. Vice President Harris has been cracking the glass ceiling her whole career – now she has the opportunity to become the first woman and the first woman of color to hold the highest office in the land. And AFSCME will help her get there.

“We are all in for Kamala Harris. From today until November 5, we will mobilize in communities nationwide, turning out the vote and moving mountains to make Kamala Harris the 47th president of the United States.”

Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU): ATU is Ridin’ with Harris!

American Federation of Teachers (AFT): The @aftunion Exec. Council just voted to endorse @KamalaHarris for president, subject to ratification by delegates to the 2024 AFT convention. Harris is fighting to restore Roe, fighting for families,for student debt relief and is a powerful advocate for workers.

Communications Workers of America (CWA): CWA endorses Kamala Harris for President!

We must ensure that we continue to build on the progress we have made alongside President Biden and Vice President Harris and get the job done

International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees: The Biden-Harris administration has actively sought to include the voices of IATSE behind-the-scenes entertainment workers in decisions that impact our industries and workplaces. IATSE has had a seat at the table and unprecedented opportunities to weigh-in on policy decisions that impact our members. We have every confidence that will continue under Vice President Kamala Harris’ leadership. Powered by the strength of the IATSE membership, we will put the full weight of our Alliance behind Kamala Harris for President and build on the progress we’ve made the last 4 years.

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW): “Vice President Harris has been a proven ally of the IBEW. Working by President Biden’s side, she cast the deciding vote to save our pensions. Their administration created good union jobs through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the American Rescue Act, the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act. … IBEW members know Vice President Harris and have engaged with her over the last four years as she’s visited our job sites, union halls and training facilities. She has listened to us, and we stand confident that she will continue this administration’s extraordinary record on behalf of working people when she is sworn into office next January.”

The International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT): We believe that Kamala Harris’ leadership is essential to ensuring that the gains we have made are not only preserved but expanded upon. The IUPAT proudly supports the historic candidacy of Kamala Harris for President of the United States. We’re confident that she will continue to champion the rights of workers and advance a pro-labor agenda that benefits all Americans, and we look forward to mobilizing our members in the months ahead to make that a reality.

Service Employees International Union (SEIU): SEIU is proud to endorse VP @KamalaHarris as our nominee for President. As a woman of color & the child of immigrant parents, VP Harris is not only a historic choice to lead the ticket – she is prepared. She brings decades of public service fighting for workers across industries.

United Farm Workers: The United Farm Workers is proud to endorse VP Kamala Harris for President. Dime con quien andas, y te digo quien eres. Kamala Harris stood with farm workers as CA’s Attorney General, as US Senator, and as Vice President. There is work to be done, and we’re ready. Sí, se puede!

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW): Today, the UFCW International Executive Board is proud to announce the endorsement of Vice President Harris to be the next President of the United States. She has always shown up for our members, whether it was during her time representing California in the U.S. Senate or as part of the most pro-union administration in modern American history, Vice President Harris has workers’ backs.

Donald Trump criticized the president of the United Auto Workers during his nomination acceptance speech because he is still upset that they didn’t endorse him.

Labor is not going to be fooled by Trump and sales pitch when his policies make him one of the most anti-labor presidents in US history. The Democratic coalition is rallying around Kamala Harris to take the fight to Donald Trump.