The Wheels Are Falling Off As RFK Jr. Tried To Sell His Endorsement To Trump

After the assassination attempt, RFK Jr. tried to sell his endorsement to Donald Trump in exchange for a job.

The Washington Post reported:

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. held talks this month with former president Donald Trump about endorsing his campaign and taking a job in a second Trump administration, overseeing a portfolio of health and medical issues, according to four people familiar with the matter.

The discussions, which began hours after the attempted assassination of Trump at a rally on July 13, did not result in an agreement amid concerns in Trump’s orbit about the complications of promising a job in exchange for a political endorsement, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations.

RFK Jr. is a disaster of a human being who probably shouldn’t be trusted to feed the neighbors’ cat when they go on vacation, much less with entire swaths of US healthcare policy.

The idea that Kennedy’s quid pro quo was too brazen for even a nearly three dozen times convicted felon is a mind bending. It also reveals the hubris of the Trump campaign. They thought they had the election, so they didn’t need Kennedy’s endorsement.

That calculus changed when Joe Biden decided to step away from the campaign on Sunday.

Trump has seen all of the headlines and media attention evaporate from his assassination attempt, and the negative attention is off of the Democrats.

The level of corruption and corrupt intents seems to be growing around Trump as time goes on. The entire operation appears to be a pseudo criminal enterprise, but even a convicted criminal was not interested in doing business with RFK Jr.