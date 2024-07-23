Biden Just Outsmarted The GOP’s Netanyahu Stunt

Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu’s address to Congress will be upstaged by President Biden, who will give a national primetime address on his decision not to run for reelection.

Biden’s account posted on X:

Tomorrow evening at 8 PM ET, I will address the nation from the Oval Office on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 23, 2024

With one announcement, President Biden has negated the Republican stunt of having Netanyahu address Congress during an election campaign. Yes, Netanyahu is interfering in the US presidential election by coming here to give a speech at this time.

Netanyahu is a friend of Trump’s so the timing is intentional, just as President Biden’s decision to address the nation on why he decided not to seek reelection on the same day that Netanyahu was speaking was also by design.

Joe Biden’s address will blow any other news out of the water that day. Republicans and Netanyahu shouldn’t bother with the speech. It will maybe get an hour or less of news coverage in the United States.

President Biden and the Democrats have flipped this news cycle, and stunts like Netanyahu addressing Congress are barely a blip on the radar as Biden has outsmarted Trump and his party.