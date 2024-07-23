Democrats Wipe Out Trump’s Cash Advantage In A Single Day

In an incredible twist, Democratic small donors have wiped out Donald Trump’s cash advantage in a single day.

Peter Hamby reported in Puck:

Harris’s fundraising numbers are absolutely staggering. In just 24 hours, the campaign has raised $81 million. That’s the biggest single-day fundraising total in American history—a sum that erases the cash advantage Trump has built up in recent weeks. Democratic donors—small, large, and mega alike—had been holding back on giving since the Atlanta debate, and down-ballot Senate and House campaigns were suffering from the party-wide anguish and confusion, too, I’m reliably told. The flood of Harris money has erased that problem, just in time for the newly minted Harris campaign to flex what will surely be a bonkers July fundraising total come next month. I have never seen anything like it.

The Harris campaign issued an update on Tuesday afternoon that they have raised more than $100 million:

Team Harris raised more than $100 million between Sunday afternoon and Monday evening, now boasting more than 1.1 million unique donors since Sunday, with 62% of them being first-time donors. This haul reflects money raised across the campaign, Democratic National Committee, and joint fundraising committees.

On top of that, Team Harris raised $81 million in its first 24 hours, adding to the existing near quarter-of-a-billion dollar war chest already amassed this election cycle. With this historic haul, Harris for President saw the highest 24-hour raise of any candidate in history with over 888,000 grassroots donors making donations.

None of this is normal. Political parties don’t change presumptive presidential nominees 100 or so days before election day, and a party base does not unify around the new candidate within 24 hours and flood them with money and support.

The election is going to get a lot harder. Trump and the GOP are going to respond with sexist and racist attacks on VP Harris. It is not going to be easy because Donald Trump has a committed base of support and a conservative media operation that will echo and attempt to legitimize each vile attack.

Trump has shown for nine years that he will not go away. He must be defeated.

Democrats are inspired, motivated, and back in this election, and they showed up and wiped out all of Trump’s wealthy donor dollars with a tidal wave of regular person small donations.