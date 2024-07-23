It Seems Like Trump Is Trying To Weasel Out Of Debating Kamala Harris

In a call with reporters, Trump claimed that he wants to debate VP Kamala Harris, but he doesn’t want the debate to be on ABC. This seems like Trump is trying to change the network or get out of the debate.

Lisa Desjardins of PBS Newshour posted:

On a call with reporters, former President Trump said he would commit to debating VP Harris but is not thrilled with ABC as debate host. He also said he’s willing to do more than one debate.

…

Trump on a phone call with reporters said:

– He wants to debate Harris, just not on ABC

– Would not have changed his VP pick if he’d known Biden was out

– Focused critiques of Harris on two things: crime and the border

Trump only took 6 questions, and three of them were from Murdoch outlets The Wall Street Journal, Fox News, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, Politico, and Breitbart.

Donald Trump won’t take any questions from an objective media outlet, and that speaks volumes about where he is in this election.

Trump has consistently complained about ABC since Harris entered the race. Given his years of history of criticizing networks and then using that criticism to skip debates, it certainly would be in character for him to try to get out of the scheduled ABC debate. Trump has previously said that he would only be willing to do more debates if they took place on networks like Fox News and Newsmax.

So far in 2024, Trump has refused to debate anyone younger than him, so it will be worth watching if he comes up with some excuse to avoid a debate with Vice President Harris, who has taken a small lead over the ex-president.