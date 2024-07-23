Donald Trump Is Having A Late Night Meltdown Over Kamala Harris

Donald Trump is falling apart online over having to face Vice President Kamala Harris in the general election.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

Lyin’ Kamala Harris, the Biden appointed “Border Czar” who never visited the Border, and whose incompetence gave us the WORST and MOST DANGEROUS Border anywhere in the World, has absolutely terrible pole numbers against a fine and brilliant young man named DONALD J. TRUMP! Be careful what you wish for, Democrats??? MAGA2024

…

The Democrats lied and misled the public about Crooked Joe Biden, and now we find he is a complete and total Cognitive and Physical “MESS.” They also mislead the Republican Party, causing it to waste a great deal of time and money. To be resumed!

…

ABC Fake News is such a joke, among the absolute WORST in the business. They try to make Crooked Joe into a brave warrior because he didn’t have the “guts” to fight it out — He quit! They then tried to make “Sleepy” look like a great President – he was the WORST, and Lyin’ Kamala into a competent person, which she is not. ABC, the home of George Slopadopolus, is not worthy of holding a Debate, of which I hope there will be many! MAGA2024

….

NBC News Poll: Lyin’ Kamala Harris is the most unpopular Vice President in history. WOW, that is not a great sound bite!

Reading these posts from Trump, it is clear that he has no idea what to do next. The ex-president is flailing and looking for an attack line to use on Kamala Harris.

Trump’s rant about Biden quitting is the real tell in all of these posts. Trump is upset because his entire plan for the fall campaign is destroyed. He is angry because Joe Biden stepped aside and wrecked the only campaign plan that he had.

Donald Trump has no issues to run on. He doesn’t have any policy positions or a plan for the future of the country.

Trump is in meltdown because he sees the increase in Democratic energy. He knows he can’t match it, and if he can’t, he will lose.