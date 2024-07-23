House Republicans Are Trying To Impeach Kamala Harris

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) introduced articles of impeachment against Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Rep. Ogles wants to impeach Harris for not visiting the southern border. “Kamala Devi Harris has demonstrated extraordinary incompetence in the execution of her duties and responsibilities, a stark refusal to uphold the existing immigration laws, and a palpable indifference to the people of the United States suffering as a result of the ongoing southern border crisis in the United States. Vice President Harris has consistently refused to visit the southern border to evaluate this ongoing national cri9 sis, aside from a single trip hundreds of miles away from the epicenter of the migrant crisis.”

Ogles’s articles of impeachment claim that Harris has not upheld the nation’s immigration laws, so she has committed a high crime and misdemeanor.

If all of this rings a bell, it should.

This is the same stunt that House Republicans tried to pull when they attempted to impeach Secretary Mayorkas. The Mayorkas impeachment was tossed in the Senate dumpster after the Senate found that the House had sent over articles of impeachment that did not contain an impeachable offense.

The articles of impeachment against Vice President Harris are a shameless abuse of power, but if Republicans are desperate enough in the House, don’t be surprised if they make a serious effort to impeach Harris.

The VP is unknown to much of the nation, so there is a race between the two parties to define her.

Donald Trump has nothing to work with against Kamala Harris, and House Republicans are desperate to help give him some talking points.